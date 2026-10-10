House sites up to 500 sq yards will be regularised: Telangana Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the government has decided to regularise housing sites under 500 sq. yards within a month.

In a press statement issued here, the minister said that the government has issued a memo in this regard for the benefit of poor people who are in possession of government land.

He said it is the seventh decision taken by the government to ease the woes of people affected by Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

The minister directed officials to be vigilant in view of the “irregularities” that had come to light while implementing GO 59 under the previous government. “Thoroughly examine the beneficiaries’ eligibility and the area to be regularised before taking a decision, and re-examine the conveyance deeds already issued,” he said.

Asserting that the present government is resolving issues of the people one by one, Srinivasa Reddy averred that applications filed earlier were kept pending for years and people were forced to make frequent visits to government offices.