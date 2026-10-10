JNTUH staff march in support of VC

HYDERABAD: Teaching and non-teaching staff of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), along with directors, principals and representatives of staff associations, staged a peaceful march on the campus on Friday in support of Vice-Chancellor Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy, condemning what they termed false allegations against him.

The protest comes after the principal and the head of the Computer Science and Engineering department at Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (VJIT) lodged a complaint with the Kukatpally police, accusing the vice-chancellor of making derogatory, gender-discriminatory and threatening remarks during a meeting held on October 6.

As a mark of protest, JNTUH staff members wore black badges during working hours and marched from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue to the university’s administrative building during the lunch break. Carrying placards, the participants condemned what they described as attempts to malign the university and its vice-chancellor.