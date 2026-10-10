Swiss firms to explore investment opportunities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has invited Swiss companies to invest in Telangana, assuring them of skilled manpower and strong government support.

A high-level Swiss delegation, led by Swiss diplomat and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, was hosted for a business interaction at Taj Falknuma Palace in Hyderabad by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The Swiss delegation visited Hyderabad to explore investment opportunities in life sciences, artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, startups and advanced manufacturing. The visit comes ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.

The discussions identified vaccines, gene therapy, AI, data centres and precision manufacturing as key areas for collaboration. Both sides explored ways to connect their business, research and innovation ecosystems and promote partnerships between companies and institutions.

The Swiss Business Hub India, Swissnex and other Swiss institutions were identified as potential platforms to facilitate market entry, joint ventures, business partnerships and research collaboration. Zurich’s AI ecosystem and Neuchatel’s expertise in precision manufacturing were also discussed as areas for knowledge exchange and industrial cooperation. The talks also covered possible cooperation in climate change, clean air, disaster risk reduction, academic engagement and AI-based training initiatives.

Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s strengths in talent, technology and innovation, and the potential to combine Swiss precision with the State’s industrial and entrepreneurial capabilities.