Telangana Cabinet to meet on October 12, discuss El Nino impact

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a special meeting with his Cabinet colleagues on October 12 to discuss the impact of El Nino and drought-like conditions in the state.

The meeting is likely to discuss district-wise conditions, the problems being faced by farmers and immediate measures the government should initiate to overcome the crisis. It will focus on agriculture, irrigation water and drinking water supply, increase in power demand and immediate needs of the people.

The meeting is also likely to discuss relief measures to be taken in drought-affected areas and the action plan already prepared by the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The meeting will also discuss the proposal to convene an all-party meeting as well as the advice and suggestions received from farmers’ associations and experts from various fields.

It may be mentioned here that the state Cabinet had an extensive meeting on the El Nino conditions during a recent meeting.

The officials already informed the chief minister that the state received 17 per cent less rainfall and drought-like situation prevails in 235 out of the 612 mandals in Telangana.