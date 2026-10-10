Telangana education department slapped with Rs 25,000 fine for appeal delay

A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice N Narsinga Rao has admitted a state appeal against an order dated September 25, 2025, in a writ petition filed by K Girish and three others, while imposing costs of Rs 25,000 on the Education department for delay in filing the appeal.

The bench directed the department’s principal secretary to inquire into the delay, identify those responsible and recover the costs from the concerned official if the inquiry established individual responsibility. During the appeal hearing, the state assured the bench that such lapses would not recur.

The bench observed that it had rarely, if ever, encountered an appeal filed beyond the prescribed limitation period and said government authorities must act promptly in litigation.

The bench initially considered costs of 50,000 but reduced the amount to 25,000 in view of the state’s undertaking and the fact that this was the first such instance. It directed the state to pay the amount within two weeks and complete the inquiry into the delay.