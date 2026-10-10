TGHRC seeks report on hostel food poisoning

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has sought a detailed report from Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi after around 50 girl students at the Government Women’s Polytechnic College hostel in Pebbair allegedly suffered food poisoning after eating chicken for dinner on October 7.

The commission took suo motu cognisance on Friday of a report in a vernacular newspaper about the incident. The report also alleged that the hostel warden and her husband tried to conceal the circumstances by attributing the students’ illness to viral fever.

Taking note of the allegations and concerns over food safety and the students’ health, the commission directed the collector to submit a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the incident, the students’ health condition and the medical treatment provided.

The commission has posted the matter to November 6 for submission of the report.

The allegations regarding food poisoning and the alleged attempt to conceal the circumstances are yet to be established. According to the college principal, the students suffered from viral fever and indigestion. They were administered medication and intravenous fluids. All the students were discharged by Thursday evening.