Time’s up for CEC Gyanesh: BRS leader KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao on Friday demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a press statement issued here, he said: “Nothing is greater than the Constitution of India. And no Indian citizen can be stripped of their right to vote. Gyanesh Kumar must go.”

The Sircilla MLA said that no individual was above the institution. “How can one man be greater than the rights of 1.4 billion Indians?” he asked.

“Time’s up for Gyanesh Kumar and for anyone trying to build a quasi-system that destroys the soul of this great nation. The BRS reiterates its demand that Supreme Court needs to take suo moto cognisance of the irregularities in SIR process and order an independent investigation headed by a sitting judge,” he said.

Harish Rao also demanded immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. “The CEC lost the right to continue in the post as he lost the confidence of the people,” he said.

“Doubts over the functioning of the ECI would be a threat to democracy. Gyanesh Kumar should take full responsibility for the deletion of votes,” he added.