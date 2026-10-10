TPCC chief Mahesh sees plot to delete 90L votes

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday alleged that election officials were trying to delete 90 lakh votes in the state, citing various reasons.

Speaking to reporters here, Mahesh alleged that the votes of a large number of Dalits, minorities, and STs were being deleted in the state. He recalled that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was conducted in a fair manner when TN Seshan and JM Lyngdoh were chief election commissioners.

The TPCC chief also wondered why BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was scared of the BJP and why the BRS was not protesting against the Union government on the SIR issue. He expressed doubts that the BRS had a clandestine agreement with the BJP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. “That is the reason why the BRS is not staging dharnas against the SIR,” he alleged, while pointing out that except for the allies of the BJP, all Opposition parties took to the streets against the SIR.

“But the BRS is maintaining silence. The BRS leaders fear that they would be arrested in the Formula E race case if they speak against the BJP on SIR,’ he said, while asserting that the Congress’ aim was to protect the voting rights of every citizen.

“Due to the deletion of votes, the TMC and the RJD were defeated in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Bihar respectively,” Mahesh said, while alleging that the BJP’s next target was Telangana and Punjab.

He said that the Congress’ protests would continue till the CEC resigns or is removed from the post.