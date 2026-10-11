BJP Telangana Mahila Morcha demands action against Congress Manipur MP

HYDERABAD: BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the Gandhi Bhavan questioning why the Congress had not taken action against its MP Angomcha Bimol even after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, had sacked him over sexual harassment charges.

Addressing the dharna, BJP Telangana Mahila Morcha president Dr Mekala Shilpa Reddy alleged that the episode had exposed the hollowness of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements on ending the patriarchy.

“The Congress MP from Manipur was suspended by the JNU after allegations of sexual harassment involving 11 girls were proved. Despite this the Congress has not taken any disciplinary action against him. His membership in the party should be suspended and criminal charges filed. Women are being seen as vote banks,” she said.

She stated that the party will not rest until the MP is put behind bars and justice is rendered to the affected woman.