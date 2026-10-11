BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges irregularities in Rs 3,296-crore RR-2 project tender

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged serious irregularities in the Rs 3,296-crore Radial Road-2 tender process and demanded the immediate cancellation of the tenders, along with a comprehensive inquiry.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao questioned the award of contracts to bidders who had quoted prices higher than the estimated costs, while allegedly disqualifying those who submitted lower bids. He demanded that the government make all tender documents public and explain the decisions taken during the selection process of contractors.

According to the letter, the project involves the construction of an 81.15-km greenfield expressway connecting the Outer Ring Road at Budvel to NH-167N near Kodangal. The project has been divided into three packages.

Rama Rao questioned whether the tender process had been conducted transparently and whether technical eligibility criteria had been applied uniformly to all bidders. He alleged that technical grounds were used to disqualify certain companies while contracts were awarded to other preferred firms.

Citing details in the tender documents, Rama Rao said the bid submission deadline was September 30, 2026, and that the technical evaluation, eligibility assessment, opening of financial bids and allocation process had reportedly been completed by October 8. He questioned how 13 bids for a project of this scale could have been evaluated and processed in approximately five working days.