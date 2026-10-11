BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges irregularities in Rs 3,296-crore RR-2 project tender

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged serious irregularities in the Rs 3,296-crore Radial Road-2 tender process and demanded the immediate cancellation of the tenders, along with a comprehensive inquiry.
In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao questioned the award of contracts to bidders who had quoted prices higher than the estimated costs, while allegedly disqualifying those who submitted lower bids. He demanded that the government make all tender documents public and explain the decisions taken during the selection process of contractors.
According to the letter, the project involves the construction of an 81.15-km greenfield expressway connecting the Outer Ring Road at Budvel to NH-167N near Kodangal. The project has been divided into three packages.
Rama Rao questioned whether the tender process had been conducted transparently and whether technical eligibility criteria had been applied uniformly to all bidders. He alleged that technical grounds were used to disqualify certain companies while contracts were awarded to other preferred firms.
Citing details in the tender documents, Rama Rao said the bid submission deadline was September 30, 2026, and that the technical evaluation, eligibility assessment, opening of financial bids and allocation process had reportedly been completed by October 8. He questioned how 13 bids for a project of this scale could have been evaluated and processed in approximately five working days.
According to the details cited in the letter, Package-I was awarded to NCC Limited for Rs 1,286.03 crore, reportedly 3.95 per cent above the estimated cost. Package-II was awarded to BVSR, while Package-III went to GKC.
Rama Rao demanded the disclosure of complete financial details for all three packages, including estimated costs, quoted prices, comparative statements and final contract values. He also questioned why the government had not made the full details of the allocations available to the public.
He further pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in the technical evaluation of bidders. According to the documents cited in his letter, GKC was reportedly disqualified for Package-I but qualified for Package-III. Similarly, BVSR was reportedly qualified for Packages I and II but disqualified for Package-III.
He sought an explanation for the alleged discrepancies in the technical evaluation process. He also demanded that the government release the technical evaluation reports and provide specific reasons for each disqualification.
Referring to submissions made on behalf of Sushi Infra and Mining Limited in the High Court, he said the company had reportedly alleged that its disqualification across all three packages could result in a financial loss of approximately Rs 600 crore to the state exchequer. He called for a detailed investigation into the allegation, including a comparative assessment of the bids submitted, estimated project costs and final contract prices.