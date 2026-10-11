'Chalo Delhi': Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tells Congress leaders

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked key Congress leaders from Telangana to reach Delhi on October 12 and participate in a protest to be organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The chief minister has called upon all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), corporation chairpersons, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, and key Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders to attend the protest programme in Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Police stopped Revanth as he was on his way to express solidarity with Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.