'EC following SC guidelines on SIR': Telangana BJP president N Ramchander

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramachander Rao has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading people on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Addressing a meeting of party leaders, convenors, and legal and media panellists here on Saturday, Ramachander Rao alleged that Congress leaders were casting aspersions on constitutional bodies even as the Election Commission was preparing electoral rolls transparently and in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.
He alleged that Rahul was attempting to mislead the public by claiming that the President had accepted his account of alleged vote theft, despite failing to produce evidence to substantiate his claims.
Maintaining that the SIR exercise was being conducted constitutionally and transparently, the BJP state president challenged Rahul and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide evidence of genuine voters being deleted from electoral rolls.
Recalling that similar revision exercises had been conducted eight times in the past, Ramachander Rao alleged that the Congress had used the Election Commission for political ends by offering post-retirement positions to its officials.
On the denial of permission for the CJP protests, he said the organisers had failed to comply with the requirement of submitting an application at least 10 days in advance. According to him, the request had been made only three days before the proposed protest. He added that permission was denied based on intelligence reports indicating potential threats to lives and property.
Ramachander Rao challenged Revanth to produce evidence of voters losing their voting rights. Describing the removal of duplicate entries and the deletion of voters who had shifted residences as routine electoral roll corrections, he said it was “ridiculous” to portray such measures as vote theft. He called upon BJP cadres to counter the Congress narrative and explain the party’s position to the public.