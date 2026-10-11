'EC following SC guidelines on SIR': Telangana BJP president N Ramchander

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramachander Rao has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading people on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders, convenors, and legal and media panellists here on Saturday, Ramachander Rao alleged that Congress leaders were casting aspersions on constitutional bodies even as the Election Commission was preparing electoral rolls transparently and in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

He alleged that Rahul was attempting to mislead the public by claiming that the President had accepted his account of alleged vote theft, despite failing to produce evidence to substantiate his claims.

Maintaining that the SIR exercise was being conducted constitutionally and transparently, the BJP state president challenged Rahul and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide evidence of genuine voters being deleted from electoral rolls.

Recalling that similar revision exercises had been conducted eight times in the past, Ramachander Rao alleged that the Congress had used the Election Commission for political ends by offering post-retirement positions to its officials.