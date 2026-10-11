El Nino: Telangana to focus on power, water supply

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday made it clear that it would take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and adequate water for citizens despite the rainfall deficit.

Chairing a review meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare comprehensive action plans to offset the impact of El Nino, warning that the next eight months would be crucial in managing the emerging challenges.

The meeting focused on ensuring drinking water, irrigation and electricity supplies, besides protecting standing crops from the impact of deficient rainfall. The chief minister said the government must anticipate potential problems and take precautionary measures rather than wait for the situation to worsen.

With power availability in the market becoming increasingly scarce, Revanth directed officials to ensure the prudent use of electricity and consider temporarily postponing power-intensive activities wherever possible. He said the government was prepared to incur the necessary expenditure to procure electricity to meet the state’s requirements.

He also instructed senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office to monitor power supply arrangements continuously and ensure that consumers did not face avoidable disruptions.

On water management, Revanth directed officials to assess standing crops and ensure adequate water availability until the harvest was completed.