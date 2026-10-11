El Nino: Telangana to focus on power, water supply

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday made it clear that it would take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and adequate water for citizens despite the rainfall deficit.
Chairing a review meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare comprehensive action plans to offset the impact of El Nino, warning that the next eight months would be crucial in managing the emerging challenges.
The meeting focused on ensuring drinking water, irrigation and electricity supplies, besides protecting standing crops from the impact of deficient rainfall. The chief minister said the government must anticipate potential problems and take precautionary measures rather than wait for the situation to worsen.
With power availability in the market becoming increasingly scarce, Revanth directed officials to ensure the prudent use of electricity and consider temporarily postponing power-intensive activities wherever possible. He said the government was prepared to incur the necessary expenditure to procure electricity to meet the state’s requirements.
He also instructed senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office to monitor power supply arrangements continuously and ensure that consumers did not face avoidable disruptions.
On water management, Revanth directed officials to assess standing crops and ensure adequate water availability until the harvest was completed.
CM orders awareness campaign on El Nino impact
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for special measures to prevent a worsening of the water crisis and stressed that not a single drop of water should be wasted.
The government also plans to launch a public awareness campaign on El Nino and its possible consequences through television channels, cinema halls and cultural troupes. Officials were asked to organise awareness programmes at village, mandal, district and state levels after the Dussehra festival.
Revanth Reddy said a special meeting with ministers would be convened soon to discuss the rainfall deficit, the difficulties faced by farmers and the measures required in areas experiencing drought-like conditions. Around 215 mandals are facing such conditions, and the state government has appealed to the Union government to declare them drought-affected and provide financial assistance, including a special package of `20,000 crore.
The chief minister also directed officials to seek an additional 50 days of employment under the employment guarantee scheme, over and above the standard 125 days. The state government was prepared to facilitate the additional employment, he said. A decision on constituting an all-party committee would be taken after consultations with ministers.
The meeting also discussed setting up a war room to monitor the situation and a toll-free helpline to address public concerns.
Government Adviser Ramakrishna Rao, MP Vem Narendar Reddy, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, DGP CV Anand and other senior officials attended the meeting.