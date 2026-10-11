Five-year-old girl murdered while playing at apartment complex in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly murdered after she went missing while playing at her apartment complex on Saturday night. The primary suspect in the crime is the building security guard.

The incident took place in Kowkoor under the Bollaram Police Station limits. According to police, the child was playing in the cellar of the apartment complex when she went missing at around 9 pm on Saturday.

When the girl did not return, her family members started searching and subsequently lodged a missing person complaint with the local police. During a thorough review of the apartment's CCTV footage, police discovered that the child was last seen with the security guard, reportedly identified as Vikram.

The search ended after the police found victim's body in the cellar of the clubhouse of the apartment. A case has been registered and police are trying to trace the suspect.