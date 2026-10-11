Hyderabad ASI team conducts soil tests to guide next phase of works at Ramappa Temple

MULUGU: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hyderabad Circle, has conducted geotechnical investigations at Kameswaralayam in the Ramappa Temple complex at Palampet village to assess foundation stability before reconstructing the temple’s dismantled structural components.

The investigations were carried out by the ASI’s technical team in collaboration with MTLS Engineers Private Limited, Hyderabad, and retired senior geotechnical experts from NIT Warangal. Tests were conducted on the recently completed foundation to assess its suitability for rebuilding the temple’s superstructure.

Plate load tests were conducted in accordance with IS 1888 and IS 2720 standards. Undisturbed soil samples were also collected from designated locations to evaluate ground conditions and foundation stability.

The ASI completed the foundation works at a cost of Rs 2.89 crore. Meanwhile, approval for tenders worth Rs 6.89 crore for reconstructing the superstructure is under consideration.

The findings are expected to provide technical inputs for assessing the foundation’s performance and guiding the next phase of the reconstruction.