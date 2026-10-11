Hyderabad: Moula Ali-Secunderabad overbridge to undergo Rs 6 crore repairs

HYDERABAD: The 18-year-old Road Over Bridge (RoB) on the busy Moula Ali-Secunderabad stretch is set to undergo comprehensive restoration and rehabilitation, with the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) initiating work at an estimated contract value of Rs 6.26 crore.

The bridge, which connects the Moula-Ali Industrial Area, ECIL, Tarnaka, Kushaiguda and the AOC Road network, carries heavy traffic throughout the day. Years of wear and tear and inadequate maintenance have resulted in deterioration of the riding surface, damaged expansion joints and other structural deficiencies, raising concerns over commuter safety and the bridge’s durability.

The state government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 8.50 croreRs in August this year for comprehensive retrofitting of the bridge. The MMC has invited bids for the rehabilitation works, with the completion period fixed at around 12 months.

A detailed inspection by civic authorities identified gaps in expansion joints, distressed bearing pads, exposed pavement steel, cracks and potholes. The deteriorated surface has also contributed to traffic congestion on the busy corridor, making rehabilitation necessary.