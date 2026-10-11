Hyderabad: Moula Ali-Secunderabad overbridge to undergo Rs 6 crore repairs

HYDERABAD: The 18-year-old Road Over Bridge (RoB) on the busy Moula Ali-Secunderabad stretch is set to undergo comprehensive restoration and rehabilitation, with the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) initiating work at an estimated contract value of Rs 6.26 crore.
The bridge, which connects the Moula-Ali Industrial Area, ECIL, Tarnaka, Kushaiguda and the AOC Road network, carries heavy traffic throughout the day. Years of wear and tear and inadequate maintenance have resulted in deterioration of the riding surface, damaged expansion joints and other structural deficiencies, raising concerns over commuter safety and the bridge’s durability.
The state government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 8.50 croreRs in August this year for comprehensive retrofitting of the bridge. The MMC has invited bids for the rehabilitation works, with the completion period fixed at around 12 months.
A detailed inspection by civic authorities identified gaps in expansion joints, distressed bearing pads, exposed pavement steel, cracks and potholes. The deteriorated surface has also contributed to traffic congestion on the busy corridor, making rehabilitation necessary.
To assess the structural condition and identify suitable remedial measures, the MMC engaged Stedrant Techno Clinic Pvt Ltd as a consultant. The firm conducted a detailed assessment, including non-destructive tests such as ultrasonic pulse velocity, rebound hammer and carbonation tests. Its findings and recommendations for strengthening the structure were submitted to the civic body.
The proposed works include replacing damaged bearing pads, repairing expansion joints and treating potholes and damaged sections of the riding surface. The plan also provides for anti-carbonation coating on reinforced concrete members, treatment of locally corroded concrete, replacement of drainage-spout grates, repairs to damaged footpaths and repainting of kerbs and railings.
The rehabilitation is expected to improve the bridge’s riding quality and serviceability while addressing defects that could lead to further deterioration if left unattended. Given the volume of traffic using the route, timely completion of the work will be essential to improve safety and minimise disruption to commuters.