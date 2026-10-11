Hyderabad: Sustainability in action at Osmania University

HYDERABAD: What if yesterday’s leftovers could fuel tomorrow’s meals? At Osmania University, that question is no longer hypothetical. Food waste from hostel kitchens is being converted into biogas at the Mahalakshmi Biogas Plant, bringing down LPG consumption and offering a working model of the circular economy—while improving working conditions for the very people who cook those meals.

The initiative, spearheaded by Prof C Srinivasulu of the Department of Zoology, earned him recognition as a Changemaker at Saahas@25, marking the waste management organisation’s 25th anniversary. The award was presented in New Delhi on Friday.

“Why can’t we use the organic material generated in our kitchens and dining halls to produce biogas and use it for cooking?” Prof Srinivasulu recalled asking — the question that set the whole thing in motion.

An earlier pilot plant at OU’s Engineering College, established around 2018-19, had already shown what was possible, converting food waste into energy before the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a halt. Later, a survey of 24 campus kitchens and messes identified 17 potential sources of organic waste. With support from Saahas, a non-profit organisation, and the university administration, a plant capable of processing two tonnes of waste a day was established in 2024.