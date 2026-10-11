Telangana eyes Asia, Africa for rice exports

HYDERABAD: After successfully exporting 30,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippines in 2025, Telangana is seeking long-term supply partnerships across Asia, Africa and the Middle East to strengthen its presence in premium international markets.

Addressing global agricultural leaders at the International World Rice Conference (IWRC) 2026 in Manila, Philippines, M Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, highlighted Telangana’s emergence as a major rice-producing state and invited international buyers and trade partners to explore supply agreements.

In a release, the Civil Supplies department said it was working to transform Telangana from a bulk commodity supplier into a branded, reliable and globally competitive rice exporter.

Telangana seeks to convert its substantial rice surplus into greater economic value, strengthen its position in premium international markets and ensure that domestic food-security requirements remain fully protected, the department said.

The state produced 18.5 million tonnes of rice in the last season, accounting for nearly 12 per cent of India’s total rice production from just 10 per cent of the country’s rice-growing area. Building on this production base, Telangana is shifting its focus from surplus management to creating greater value through exports and branding.

The state is also promoting high-quality fine and superfine rice varieties to cater to evolving international consumer preferences and establish a stronger presence in premium global markets.

The proposed long-term partnerships build on the successful export of 30,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippines in 2025. Telangana aims to expand its international trade network through reliable supply arrangements and transparent business practices.

The department said the state remained committed to forging international partnerships that generate lasting economic value and establish Telangana as a trusted global rice supplier.