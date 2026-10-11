Telangana govt to set up Centre of Excellence for MSMEs: IT Minister

HYDERABAD: Telangana plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to help businesses adopt modern technology, access investment and expand their markets, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday.

Inaugurating the LUB MSME South India Summit, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati (Telangana) here, he said the proposed centre will support technology adoption, market access and investment linkages, with a focus on promoting products made in Telangana in national and international markets.

Stating that MSMEs played a vital role in industrial development and supported the livelihoods of millions of families, the minister said the state government had introduced a dedicated MSME policy to strengthen the sector and improve support for small businesses.

The government was also planning to organise a monthly MSME Grievance Day to address the grievances of small businesses and facilitate their resolution, he said.

Sridhar said steps were being taken to improve industrial estates in and around Hyderabad. He urged MSMEs to focus on product quality, technology adoption, skill development and production capacity to remain competitive.

SBI Managing Director Ram Mohan Rao and Laghu Udyog Bharati (Telangana) representatives Y Venkateswarlu, K Narendra Nath Dutt and Om Anuj Khadelwal, among others, attended the summit.