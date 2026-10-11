Telangana: Over 21,000 join South Central Railway's cleanliness drive

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted cleanliness drives across 3,730 railway units during the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign held from September 17 to October 2, surpassing the target set by the Railway Board, according to a release.

A total of 21,458 people participated in the drive, SCR said. The campaign covered railway stations, trains, offices, colonies, health units, workshops, maintenance depots and other premises across the Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded divisions, as well as the zone’s workshops.

The zone also organised 20 Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs (health camps), benefiting 813 contractual workers. The camps offered general health check-ups and screening for blood pressure, anaemia and blood sugar, along with blood tests. Cancer screening was also conducted at Central Hospital in Lalaguda, the release added.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava appreciated staff for meeting and exceeding the campaign targets. He urged officials and employees to sustain the efforts during the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada and the upcoming Special Campaign 6.0.