Telangana targets rooftop solar for 20.33 lakh households

HYDERABAD: Telangana is stepping up rooftop solar installations, targeting 20.33 lakh households with a combined capacity of 4,066 MW under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model. Implemented by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO), the programme aims to reduce household electricity bills and promote clean energy.

The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has urged domestic consumers to avail themselves of the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers eligible households financial assistance of up to Rs 78,000 for a 3 kW rooftop solar system.

The state government approved the ULA programme on November 15, 2025, linking it with the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Within TGSPDCL’s jurisdiction, 10,11,533 households have been identified for installations with a target capacity of 2,023 MW. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has given in-principle approval for 20,175 installations in the first phase.

For rural solarisation, the government has sanctioned Rs 943.47 crore for rooftop systems and agricultural pump sets. This includes Rs 306.66 crore for 40,349 domestic rooftop systems with a capacity of 80,698 kWp and Rs 636.81 crore for solarising 16,805 agricultural pump sets with a capacity of 1,26,038 kWp. The programme covers 40,349 households across 80 villages, including 14,898 households in 43 villages under TGSPDCL. The utility’s jurisdiction also includes 8,964 of the identified agricultural pump sets.

According to TGSPDCL data as of October 9, 2026, the utility recorded 79,976 registrations and 62,818 installations across the solar programmes covered in its report, with a combined capacity of 831.872 MW.