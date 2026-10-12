31 UoH researchers feature in world’s top 2% scientists list

HYDERABAD: Thirty-one researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have featured in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% scientists, placing the university third among Central universities after Banaras Hindu University and the University of Delhi.

Released on October 7, the list recognises researchers based on citation impact across disciplines. Of the 31 researchers, 25 feature in the career-long category, based on citations up to the end of 2025, while 18 are included in the single-year category for 2025. Twelve feature in both.

Those in both categories include Profs Goverdhan Mehta, Anunay K Samanta and R Chandrasekar from Chemistry; A S Raghavendra, M N V Prasad and M K Arunasree from Life Sciences; Satish N Srirama, Nagender K Suryadevara and Dr Odelu Vanga from Computer and Information Sciences; Sharika Nandan Kaul from Physics; Soma Venugopal Rao from ACRHEM; and Pramod K Nayar from English.