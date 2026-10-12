31 UoH researchers feature in world’s top 2% scientists list

HYDERABAD: Thirty-one researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have featured in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% scientists, placing the university third among Central universities after Banaras Hindu University and the University of Delhi.
Released on October 7, the list recognises researchers based on citation impact across disciplines. Of the 31 researchers, 25 feature in the career-long category, based on citations up to the end of 2025, while 18 are included in the single-year category for 2025. Twelve feature in both.
Those in both categories include Profs Goverdhan Mehta, Anunay K Samanta and R Chandrasekar from Chemistry; A S Raghavendra, M N V Prasad and M K Arunasree from Life Sciences; Satish N Srirama, Nagender K Suryadevara and Dr Odelu Vanga from Computer and Information Sciences; Sharika Nandan Kaul from Physics; Soma Venugopal Rao from ACRHEM; and Pramod K Nayar from English.
The career-long category also includes Profs K D Sen, M Periasamy, Deevi Basavaiah, Samudranil Pal, Samar Kumar Das and D B Ramachary from Chemistry; Attipalli R Reddy and Appa Rao Podile from Plant Sciences; Niyaz Ahmed from Biotechnology; D Narayana Rao from Physics; Alok Singh from Computer and Information Sciences; Satish R Shetye from Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences; and Surya Prakash Tewari from ACRHEM.
The single-year category includes late Prof Sarada D Tetali, Prof Rahul Kumar and Dr M Muthamilarasan from Plant Sciences; Prof G Vaitheeswaran from Physics; Prof Karumuri Ashok from Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences; and Dr Goutam Karmakar from English.
The database draws on Scopus citation records and covers 20 broad fields and 174 subfields.