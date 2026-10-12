Nizamabad man says he is injured, fellow resident killed in Ukraine strike

NIZAMABAD: A Ukrainian missile attack near the border with Russia has reportedly left a man from the erstwhile Nizamabad district dead, two men missing and another grievously injured.

The incident came to light after the injured man, Sirisu Ashok of Pedda Walgoat village in Sirikonda mandal, sent a voice message to his family. According to the voice message, four men from the erstwhile Nizamabad district had been stranded in Russia after joining the Russian Army and being deployed near the Ukraine border. The other three were identified as Meghawath Prakash of Dammannapet village in Dharpally mandal, Bhukya Ravinder of Munipally tanda in Jakranpally mandal and Afzal Khan of Tadkol village in Banswada mandal. Ashok said Afzal had died. However, the death has not been confirmed by his family or officials.

Ashok claimed he could not provide details about the whereabouts of the other two men or confirm whether they had reached the border or returned to Hyderabad. He further said they had collected `4 lakh and were trying to arrange their return.

Describing his condition as critical, Ashok appealed for help, saying he was unable to fully convey the severity of his injuries and the distressing circumstances they were facing.

Their families have urged the Nizamabad Rural MLA to ask the chief minister to intervene. They also met Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and requested help.