Ponnam Prabhakar dares Ramchander to meet affected electors

HYDERABAD: Transport & BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday challenged state BJP president N Ramchander Rao to choose a date and time of his choice for a meeting with the electors who lost their voting rights. He promised to bring the voters affected by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, along with the supporting documents, to substantiate their claims.

Slamming Ramchander Rao for asking if anyone had actually lost their voting rights, the minister said the BJP leader should have encouraged efforts to correct errors and protect every eligible voter instead of issuing such statements.

Challenging the BJP leader to accept his proposal, the minister said that the issue should be addressed through evidence and verification rather than police deployment or arrests.

He demanded transparency in voter list revisions and accountability on part of the Election Commission over the alleged wrongful deletions.

Prabhakar alleged that approximately 13 crore votes had been deleted nationwide, 40 lakh in Hyderabad and 70 lakh across Telangana. He demanded the release of official figures related to the number of deletions and if any eligible citizens had been wrongly excluded from the electoral rolls.