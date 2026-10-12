Rare Gajalakshmi sculpture lies forgotten in Telangana's Medak

HYDERABAD: A rare 9th-century Gajalakshmi sculpture dating to the Rashtrakuta period has been found lying neglected at Yanagandla village in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district.

Carved out of black granite, the sculpture was documented by a team of historians and heritage activists who visited the site following information provided by Burra Santosh, a member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB).

According to the historians, the sculpture depicts Goddess Gajalakshmi seated in Padmasana, holding lotus flowers in both hands, while elephants anoint her.