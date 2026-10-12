Rare Gajalakshmi sculpture lies forgotten in Telangana's Medak

HYDERABAD: A rare 9th-century Gajalakshmi sculpture dating to the Rashtrakuta period has been found lying neglected at Yanagandla village in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district.
Carved out of black granite, the sculpture was documented by a team of historians and heritage activists who visited the site following information provided by Burra Santosh, a member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB).
According to the historians, the sculpture depicts Goddess Gajalakshmi seated in Padmasana, holding lotus flowers in both hands, while elephants anoint her.
A depiction of Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean by gods and demons, above the main figure makes the sculpture particularly significant. The historians said such a representation had not previously been reported from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
The reverse side features a 12-armed Lord Shiva performing the Ananda Tandava, flanked by Brahma and Vishnu seated with folded hands.
The team described the sculpture as a remarkable example of Rashtrakuta-period art.
“While Gajalakshmi sculptures are common, I have not encountered one combining this depiction of Samudra Manthan despite visiting hundreds of villages and historical temples,” said E Sivanagireddy, CEO of the Pleach India Foundation.
Expressing concern over the sculpture’s neglect, Sivanagireddy and Haragopal appealed to the villagers to protect it for posterity by installing it on a pedestal.