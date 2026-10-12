Revanth & Co leave for Delhi to attend protest rally

HYDERABAD: In view of the call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, left for New Delhi in a special flight on Sunday night to attend a protest rally to be organised on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Among the other Congress leaders who departed for the national capital were Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, DCC presidents, state vice-presidents and general secretaries.

It may be mentioned here that AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal as well as Revanth Reddy called upon the Congress leaders to attend the Delhi rally in large numbers and make it a grand success under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Revanth attended the Goy Rakhonn Yatra (Save Goa Yatra), a political march launched by the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee to safeguard Goa’s land, identity, environment and heritage.