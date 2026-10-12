SCCL skill centre places 112 youth in Foxconn, L&N

PEDDAPALLI: Over the past two years, more than 500 candidates have secured employment through SCCL’s skill development centre. The latest batch of 112 candidates is set to join Foxconn and L&N, reflecting a shift in employment opportunities in coal belt regions, where vocational training is opening doors to jobs beyond the mining sector.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has facilitated employment for 112 candidates from coal mine-affected areas through its skill development centre at the GVTC in Ramagundam Region-I.

Of the 127 women who attended interviews conducted by Foxconn, 87 were selected for jobs at its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. They will work in the assembly of Apple AirPods and other electronic components. The first batch of 55 women left Godavarikhani for Hyderabad on Sunday to join the company. SCCL officials of Ramagundam Region-I organised a programme to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, 25 of the 27 male candidates who attended interviews for solar technician posts were selected by L&N. They are expected to join within 10 days, according to Ramagundam Region-I General Manager D Lalith Kumar.