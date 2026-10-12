Telangana CM Revanth urges Goans to vote for Congress, likens BJP to Ravana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday likened the BJP to Ravana and the Congress to Rama, urging people in Goa to defeat the BJP and vote for the Congress.

Addressing the concluding meeting of the ‘Goem Rakhnno’ Yatra, he said the BJP had turned Goa into a hub for drugs and accused the saffron party of allowing the state’s land and image to be compromised. The padayatra began in Panaji on September 22, ahead of the Goa Assembly elections expected in early 2027.

Questioning the BJP’s claims of working towards a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, Revanth asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had failed to curb the drug trade in Goa. “Is this a good image for Goa? You have to decide,” he said, asking why Goa CM Pramod Sawant had not acted against drug peddlers despite the BJP being in power in both Goa and at the Centre.

Pointing to the measures employed by the Telangana government to curb drug use and sale, Revanth said the state had formed the EAGLE Force and deployed it in a covert operation to eradicate drugs.

The chief minister also alleged that valuable land in Goa was being alienated. Recounting a conversation with some residents, he said they had referred to Sawant as “Property Sawant”. “If the BJP is elected for a third term, it will not leave any land in Goa and will sell it to others,” he alleged, accusing the party of allowing pollution to worsen, damaging Goa’s image and letting the drug trade flourish.

Asking people to vote for the Congress, Revanth warned that votes for regional parties, Independents or individual candidates would ultimately benefit the BJP.