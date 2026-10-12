Too few statisticians to count Telangana’s story

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Telangana, which provides data on the state’s economy, agriculture, prices, rainfall and industries, is functioning with only about 63% of its sanctioned officer strength, raising concerns over its ability to handle an expanding workload.

As on August 3, only 101 of the 161 sanctioned posts, from director to statistical officer, were filled. The shortage extends to the mandal level, where only 311 of the state’s 621 mandals have a Mandal Planning Statistical Officer (MPSO).

The directorate collects and compiles data used for policy-making and conducts crop-cutting experiments to estimate agricultural yields. Of the 3,140 experiments conducted across Telangana to estimate paddy yields, the directorate handles about half, with the rest undertaken by the Agriculture Department. Officials said staff shortages at the mandal level were affecting operations, forcing existing personnel to take on additional work.

The shortage is particularly acute in some districts. Adilabad has only three MPSOs for 21 mandals, while Bhadradri Kothagudem has 15 vacancies against 23 posts.

Recruitment has not kept pace with the state’s expansion. Assistant directors were last recruited in 2013 and MPSOs in 2019. Fourteen deputy directors retired up to September 2026, while one deputy director, one joint director and one director are due to retire in 2027. The department’s ministerial staff is also short by about 50%.

The importance of reliable data in policy-making and economic planning has long been recognised in India. The Indian Statistical Institute, established by PC Mahalanobis in Kolkata, was declared an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1959. State directorates were set up to collect and compile data for their respective regions.