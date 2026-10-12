Union Minister G Kishan accuses Cong of double standards on democracy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday flayed the Congress for swearing by the Constitution in New Delhi but subjecting the BJP to repression in Telangana. “Is this the democracy the Congress talks about?” he asked.
In a press statement issued here, the Union minister said that the Centre had not stopped the Congress leaders from holding dharnas in Delhi and Rahul Gandhi has been travelling across the country criticising the Election Commission, the judiciary and the Indian Army. “We never tried to stop him from doing that. Why can’t the BJP enjoy the same rights being sought in Delhi? Is peace not being disturbed when they hold demonstrations before the Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad? he wondered.
Kishan further said: “The state government is placing the BJP leaders, including state unit president N Ramchander Rao, under house arrest whenever they try to raise their voice. Our leaders are not allowed to even step out.”
He said: “The Congress talks of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ but does not allow political opponents to raise their voice. Their president Mallikarjun Kharge says that India’s democracy is muzzled. He is disgruntled as he is being denied power. Both of them should desist from talking about democracy. They should come to Hyderabad and see how democracy is being implemented here.”
“Holding a copy of the Constitution in hand will not serve any purpose, one should follow it in letter and spirit when in power,” he stated.
‘TG a major beneficiary of Modi government’s initiatives’
Meanwhile, the state BJP leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of 25 years in public service.
Ramchander Rao held a meeting with the party’s MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and passed a resolution to this effect. The meeting also discussed the prevailing political situation in the state and what they called fake narrative of opposition parties on the ongoing SIR process.
The meeting highlighted Modi’s guiding mantra of “Nagrik Devo Bhava” and noted that Telangana has been a major beneficiary of his government’s development and welfare initiatives. They said over Rs 13 lakh crore were provided towards various developmental projects and schemes in the state.