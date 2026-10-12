Union Minister G Kishan accuses Cong of double standards on democracy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday flayed the Congress for swearing by the Constitution in New Delhi but subjecting the BJP to repression in Telangana. “Is this the democracy the Congress talks about?” he asked.

In a press statement issued here, the Union minister said that the Centre had not stopped the Congress leaders from holding dharnas in Delhi and Rahul Gandhi has been travelling across the country criticising the Election Commission, the judiciary and the Indian Army. “We never tried to stop him from doing that. Why can’t the BJP enjoy the same rights being sought in Delhi? Is peace not being disturbed when they hold demonstrations before the Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad? he wondered.

Kishan further said: “The state government is placing the BJP leaders, including state unit president N Ramchander Rao, under house arrest whenever they try to raise their voice. Our leaders are not allowed to even step out.”

He said: “The Congress talks of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ but does not allow political opponents to raise their voice. Their president Mallikarjun Kharge says that India’s democracy is muzzled. He is disgruntled as he is being denied power. Both of them should desist from talking about democracy. They should come to Hyderabad and see how democracy is being implemented here.”

“Holding a copy of the Constitution in hand will not serve any purpose, one should follow it in letter and spirit when in power,” he stated.