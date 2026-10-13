112 probationary DSPs in Telangana complete P-I of training

HYDERABAD: As many as 112 probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) — 74 men and 38 women recruited through the Group-I examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) — completed their 44-week institutional training at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy (TGPA), with a Passing Out Parade held on Monday.

The 2025 batch underwent training in criminal law, criminology, forensics, cybercrime investigation and financial fraud, besides leadership and public order management. The parade was attended by Director General of Police CV Anand and TGPA Director Abhilasha Bisht.

Of the 112 probationers, 79 are graduates, 31 hold postgraduate degrees and two have professional degrees — one in medicine and the other in dentistry. The batch includes 45 officers who previously worked in the state government, 12 from the Union government and 55 freshers. Four trainees had earlier served in the police department as sub-inspectors.

The 90-week induction programme is designed to prepare the officers for field responsibilities through classroom instruction, physical training, practical exercises and specialised policing exposure. The first phase, which began on October 27, 2025, comprised 44 weeks of institutional training at TGPA.

The trainees received instruction in criminal law, criminology and forensics, cybercrime investigation, financial fraud, leadership and public order. Outdoor training covered weapons handling and firing, drill and parade, field craft, map reading, tactics, swimming, first aid, driving, disaster management and firefighting. The programme also included case studies, simulated investigations and scenario-based exercises.