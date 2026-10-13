Hyderabad residents flag encroachments on land, lakes, parks at HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme

HYDERABAD: Alleged encroachments on government land, lakes, parks and stormwater drains featured prominently at HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme on Monday, with residents seeking urgent action to protect public assets. The agency received 56 complaints, including allegations of illegal construction, groundwater extraction and misuse of public spaces.

One complaint concerned 74.16 acres of government land in Survey No. 126 at Injapur village in Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district. Residents alleged that large warehouses were being built on the disputed land despite a Telangana High Court direction to revenue authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey and establish its status. They urged HYDRAA to ensure compliance with the court’s directions and protect the land.

Residents of Kukatpally complained that private water suppliers were extracting groundwater from borewells around Nalla Cheruvu and selling it commercially. They said groundwater levels in surrounding areas had improved after HYDRAA undertook restoration work at the lake, where accumulated silt had affected water absorption.

However, they alleged that commercial operators were depriving households of the benefits by extracting large quantities of groundwater. They submitted photographs and videos and sought action against the alleged unauthorised activity.