Hyderabad residents flag encroachments on land, lakes, parks at HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme

HYDERABAD: Alleged encroachments on government land, lakes, parks and stormwater drains featured prominently at HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme on Monday, with residents seeking urgent action to protect public assets. The agency received 56 complaints, including allegations of illegal construction, groundwater extraction and misuse of public spaces.
One complaint concerned 74.16 acres of government land in Survey No. 126 at Injapur village in Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district. Residents alleged that large warehouses were being built on the disputed land despite a Telangana High Court direction to revenue authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey and establish its status. They urged HYDRAA to ensure compliance with the court’s directions and protect the land.
Residents of Kukatpally complained that private water suppliers were extracting groundwater from borewells around Nalla Cheruvu and selling it commercially. They said groundwater levels in surrounding areas had improved after HYDRAA undertook restoration work at the lake, where accumulated silt had affected water absorption.
However, they alleged that commercial operators were depriving households of the benefits by extracting large quantities of groundwater. They submitted photographs and videos and sought action against the alleged unauthorised activity.
At Devarayamjal village in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, residents alleged that construction was taking place within the full tank level (FTL) limits of Komatikunta lake. They also sought action against alleged constructions on government and endowment land in adjoining Survey No. 63.
Another complaint alleged encroachment of 20 guntas of government land in Survey No. 131/1 at Bahadurpally village in Dundigal-Gandimaisamma mandal.
At RK Puram lake, popularly known as a mini tank bund, residents alleged that nearly two acres within the lake’s FTL limits had been encroached upon. They also claimed that a pig slaughterhouse had been built within the FTL area and that waste was being discharged into the lake. They urged HYDRAA to intervene and restore the affected area.
Residents of Gandhi Nagar in Kavadiguda complained that Ghantasala Playground, spread over nearly an acre, was being used for weekly vegetable markets instead of sports and recreation.
The facility houses an indoor shuttle badminton stadium and outdoor volleyball courts and has helped produce several national-level sportspersons, they said. They urged HYDRAA to ensure that the ground remained available for sporting activities.
HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath examined the grievances and directed officials to take steps for their speedy resolution.