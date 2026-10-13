'It’s time to wage another freedom struggle': CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of conspiring to disenfranchise eligible voters, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday called the fight against alleged voter deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) “another freedom struggle”,

Addressing Congress ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi as part of the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign, he called for a nationwide movement under Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders, with the slogans “Gyanesh Go Back” and “SIR Go Back”, on the lines of “Simon Go Back”.

Revanth alleged that SIR was being used to delete, rather than include, eligible voters, particularly minorities, Dalits, Adivasis, backward communities, the poor and young people.

He said earlier revisions, including those under Jawaharlal Nehru in 1950 to establish voter eligibility after Partition, and during the governments of Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had focused on inclusion.

He accused the Modi government of using SIR for political ends, as it had used the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income Tax Department and narcotics enforcement agencies against opponents. He also claimed that people criticising the BJP and Union government on social media could face deletion from electoral rolls.