Kavitha promises 50% seats for women in Assembly elections​

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha has assured that her party would allocate 50 per cent of its seats to women in Assembly elections, irrespective of whether the women’s reservation policy is implemented.

Participating in the Bathukamma celebrations organised in a grand manner at the TRS office on Monday, Kavitha urged people to support her party, stating that it would strive for the welfare of women and Bahujans. She described Bathukamma as a unique festival belonging to Telangana.

Kavitha also participated in Bathukamma celebrations organised by Osmania University students in Hyderabad on Sunday, calling for the revival of the festival’s spirit to achieve social equality and political representation for marginalised communities.

Highlighting Osmania University’s pivotal role in the separate Telangana movement, she demanded the release of the Rs 1,000 crore assured by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the university. She criticised successive BRS and Congress governments for neglecting universities, citing inadequate infrastructure and faculty shortages.

Kavitha also called for a return to ballot-paper elections, the revival of student union elections and the transformation of universities into institutions that nurture future leaders.