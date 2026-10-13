Rain deficit, falling yields in Telangana's Adilabad push tillers to demand drought tag

ADILABAD: Farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district have urged the Telangana government to declare the region drought-hit and consider relief measures, including the release of Rythu Bharosa assistance, citing deficient rainfall, declining crop yields and reduced flows in the Penganga and Godavari rivers. With river flows reduced, cultivators in several mandals are depending on groundwater to save their kharif crops.

Farmers attribute the reduced flow in rivers to scanty rainfall in the upper reaches of Maharashtra. They allege that climatic conditions are similar on both sides of the border, but Maharashtra has declared drought in its border districts. The farmers want Telangana to take similar measures to address their distress.