Telangana: Anguish, horror, shock at Kowkoor's gated community after 5-year-old’s murder

HYDERABAD: “If a security guard himself is involved in such a crime, whom can we trust with our children?” asked Harry Babu, his voice trembling with emotion. The arrest of former security guard Vikram Kumar as the prime accused in the murder of five-year-old Aurelia Fernandes Moses has done little to ease the anguish of her grandfather, family and residents of Villa Orchids in Kowkoor.

The accused, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, had worked as a security guard at Villa Orchids from September 22 to October 6.

Addressing the media on Monday, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi said Vikram entered the residential complex at 6.40 pm on Saturday, posing as a worker involved in the Bathukamma arrangements at the gated community. He allegedly found Aurelia playing in the games zone near the clubhouse, where she usually cycled between 6 pm and 7 pm before returning home.

According to Sumathi, Vikram entered the complex intending to abduct the girl and demand `20 lakh from her parents. He took her to the cellar, a secluded, dark area without CCTV cameras. Realising that he might find it difficult to control the child during the kidnapping and ransom attempt, he decided to kill her, the police commissioner said.

“He then concealed the girl’s body in an unused water sump in the cellar to avoid detection,” she said. Vikram allegedly strangled the child, tied her hands and legs to a stone and dumped her body in the sump.

After leaving the premises, Vikram reached Secunderabad and attempted to contact Aurelia’s father, Milton Fernandes Moses (44), a research scientist, to demand ransom. When Moses did not answer, Vikram contacted the girl’s grandfather.