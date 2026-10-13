Telangana BJP president Ramchander dares transport minister to produce proof of voter deletions

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of invoking the names of Hindu deities for political expediency, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday challenged Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to produce evidence of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Ramchander Rao criticised Revanth for comparing the BJP to Ravana and the Congress to Rama at a rally in Goa.

He accused the chief minister of changing his references to Hindu deities to suit electoral interests, citing Revanth’s earlier description of Rama as a “rich man’s god” and Shiva as a “poor man’s god” worshipped by the Congress.

Questioning Revanth’s right to invoke Lord Rama’s name, he referred to the chief minister’s reported statement during the Jubilee Hills elections that “Muslim is Congress and Congress is Muslim”.