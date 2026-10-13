Telangana HC bars coercive action against former minister T Harish Rao's father-in-law

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government not to take coercive action against Madhavarapu Hanmantha Rao, father-in-law of former minister T Harish Rao, or dispossess him of 3 acres and 22 guntas in Siddipet district pending disposal of his writ petition.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the interim order on a petition challenging a September 29, 2026, show-cause notice issued by revenue authorities proposing to resume the land in Survey Nos. 271/18 EE, 271/18 E and 271/98 at Velikatta village, Kondapaka mandal.

Senior counsel J Ramchander Rao, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the authorities had issued the notice with a predetermined decision to resume the land, without giving Hanmantha Rao a proper opportunity to explain his case.

He submitted that the petitioner had purchased the land long ago after paying the requisite market price and feared that resumption proceedings would follow. He also cited orders granting relief in similar writ petitions.

Opposing suspension of the notice, the Government Pleader for Revenue assured the court that no action would be taken until the petitioner submitted his explanation.

The court directed Hanmantha Rao to submit his reply within two weeks and recorded the government’s assurance. The matter was adjourned to after the Dasara vacation for filing counter-affidavits.