Telangana Junior Doctors Association protest over hospital deficiencies

HYDERABAD: More than 500 junior doctors, interns, postgraduate residents and super-speciality residents staged a protest at Osmania General Hospital on Monday, demanding a written assurance and a time-bound schedule to address long-pending deficiencies in government hospitals across Telangana.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) said verbal assurances were insufficient and sought a formal commitment, preferably through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), specifying deadlines to resolve issues affecting medical education, clinical training, working conditions and patient care.

The doctors flagged shortages of essential medicines, medical equipment and consumables, including stents, catheters and X-ray supplies, saying these were affecting hospital services. They said the deficiencies were not limited to Osmania General Hospital but were prevalent across government hospitals in the state.