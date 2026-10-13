Telangana man in ICU after Riyadh attack

KAMAREDDY: A 36-year-old man from Kamareddy, Shaikh Saeed, is reportedly among three Indians grievously injured in an attack at the international airport at Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh said three persons remain in the ICU, two are undergoing treatment, and the remaining injured have been discharged.

In Kamareddy, Saeed’s family waits anxiously for updates on his condition after receiving information about his condition on Sunday night. Reports that the incident had left 13 people dead and around 300 injured heightened their concern, and they have since been trying to obtain further details by contacting relatives and acquaintances.

The family, originally from Islampur, later settled in Sailani Baba Colony in Kamareddy town. While Saeed and his brothers have been working in Saudi Arabia for several years, his mother, wife and sisters-in-law live in Telangana.

Further details about his medical condition and the circumstances of the reported airport attack are awaited.