Telangana man in ICU after Riyadh attack

KAMAREDDY: A 36-year-old man from Kamareddy, Shaikh Saeed, is reportedly among three Indians grievously injured in an attack at the international airport at Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
The Embassy of India in Riyadh said three persons remain in the ICU, two are undergoing treatment, and the remaining injured have been discharged.
In Kamareddy, Saeed’s family waits anxiously for updates on his condition after receiving information about his condition on Sunday night. Reports that the incident had left 13 people dead and around 300 injured heightened their concern, and they have since been trying to obtain further details by contacting relatives and acquaintances.
The family, originally from Islampur, later settled in Sailani Baba Colony in Kamareddy town. While Saeed and his brothers have been working in Saudi Arabia for several years, his mother, wife and sisters-in-law live in Telangana.
Further details about his medical condition and the circumstances of the reported airport attack are awaited.
Riyadh attack: Funeral of Hyd victim in Saudi
Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh, in an update posted on X about the October 10 attack, said the family of Mohammed Yousuf Ali, who died in the incident, had decided to conduct his funeral in Riyadh.
The mission said it was providing assistance to the bereaved family, including completing the formalities for the funeral.
The embassy also said its officials had visited hospitals where injured Indian nationals were being treated.
“Three persons continue to be in ICU, and two more have been admitted in the ICU, two remain in the normal ward, and rest have been discharged,” it said, adding that it remained in constant touch with the families and was providing all possible support (sic).
The 24x7 helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on toll-free number 8002471234.