Telangana Transport Minister responds with ‘face field-level probe’ challenge

HYDERABAD: Countering BJP state president N Ramchander Rao’s remarks on alleged voter deletions, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was a constitutional authority and not an organisation controlled by any political party.

In a statement issued from Delhi, Prabhakar said the preparation, revision and deletion of names from electoral rolls were constitutional processes falling within the ECI’s jurisdiction. Questioning Ramchander Rao’s suggestion that missing names could be restored through computer-based verification, he asked whether BJP leaders intended to act as Election Commission officials.

“Electoral rights should not be politicised. Protecting the rights of every eligible citizen is what matters,” Prabhakar said, adding that no eligible elector should be deprived of the right to vote.

The minister said he was prepared to produce voters allegedly affected by deletions, along with evidence. He challenged Ramchander Rao to agree to an on-ground investigation covering the specific polling booths and wards where names had allegedly been removed, rather than issuing challenges from air-conditioned offices.