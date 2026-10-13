Telangana Transport Minister responds with ‘face field-level probe’ challenge

HYDERABAD: Countering BJP state president N Ramchander Rao’s remarks on alleged voter deletions, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was a constitutional authority and not an organisation controlled by any political party.
In a statement issued from Delhi, Prabhakar said the preparation, revision and deletion of names from electoral rolls were constitutional processes falling within the ECI’s jurisdiction. Questioning Ramchander Rao’s suggestion that missing names could be restored through computer-based verification, he asked whether BJP leaders intended to act as Election Commission officials.
“Electoral rights should not be politicised. Protecting the rights of every eligible citizen is what matters,” Prabhakar said, adding that no eligible elector should be deprived of the right to vote.
The minister said he was prepared to produce voters allegedly affected by deletions, along with evidence. He challenged Ramchander Rao to agree to an on-ground investigation covering the specific polling booths and wards where names had allegedly been removed, rather than issuing challenges from air-conditioned offices.
Prabhakar also called for an examination, in accordance with ECI rules, of the alleged use of Forms 6 and 7 during electoral roll revisions. He specifically sought clarification on whether BJP workers in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency had filed Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of voters.
The minister urged the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the revision process and restore public confidence in electoral rolls.
He accused the BJP of diverting attention from questions over voting rights by invoking the AIMIM and its leader Asaduddin Owaisi and turning the issue into a religious debate. His remarks followed Ramchander Rao’s challenge to produce at least 10 people who claimed their votes had been deleted.
He sought clarity on the Centre’s assistance in fulfilling assurances made during state bifurcation and implementing farmers’ welfare measures.
ECI launches special campaign on SIR
Hyderabad: As per instructions of the ECI, all the District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state have started a proactive campaign to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral rolls.
Special camps are being held in 36,353 polling booths in the state. If anyone has a complaint, they can inform any of the 36,353 BLOs, 892 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and 119 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or 33 DEOs. “We are committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded from the voter list,” the CEO posted on social media on Monday.