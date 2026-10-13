TPCC leader Jayaprakash Reddy leads massive rally in support of Rahul Gandhi’s protests

SANGAREDDY: In support of the protests being staged by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy organised a massive rally in Sangareddy on Monday.

Thousands of Congress workers participated in the rally from the IB Guest House to Ambedkar Chowk at the Old Bus Stand, raising slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar should resign”, “Modi down, down” and “Rahul Gandhi zindabad”.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayaprakash, who is popularly known as Jagga Reddy, alleged that the BJP had won the elections by manipulating the electoral system and with fake votes.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi is fighting to protect the democratic rights of the people, he asked: “When Rahul Gandhi is fighting on the streets of Delhi, is it right for us to rest in our homes?”

“We all must come out onto the streets in support of him,” he further said, while stating that he too could have gone to Delhi but he chose to stay in Sangareddy to organise the rally to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s struggle.