Two Telangana districts bag PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana awards

MAHBUBNAGAR: The Union Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday presented awards to Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts during an event organised at the NASC Complex in New Delhi to mark one year of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

Nagarkurnool District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil and Narayanpet District Collector Ch Priyanka received the honours on behalf of their respective administrations.

Nagarkurnool was recognised for exemplary work in “Better Governance and Service Delivery”, while Narayanpet was awarded for “Enabling Greater Access to Short Term and Long Term Agricultural Credit”.

Launched on October 11, 2025, PMDDKY covers 100 districts nationwide characterised by low productivity, low cropping intensity, and poor credit flow.

The scheme converges 36 central schemes across 11 departments, along with state initiatives and private sector participation. In Telangana, the programme is being implemented in Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jangaon and Nagarkurnool districts.

Expressing delight over the recognition, Narayanpet Collector Ch Priyanka commended local officials for their dedication to field-level implementation of the scheme. She urged all departments to maintain close coordination and urged team members to use the recognition as an inspiration to execute welfare programs even more effectively in the coming days.