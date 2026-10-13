'Voter ID details not mandatory for registration': Telangana Chief Electoral Officer

HYDERABAD: Stating that voter ID card details are not mandatory for registration in graduates’ constituencies, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy on Monday directed district collectors and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) not to reject applications on this ground.

The clarification comes amid reports that election officials in some areas were insisting on voter ID card numbers and other related details as compulsory requirements for registration. Graduates’ voter registration is currently underway in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituencies.

The CEO issued instructions to the district collectors and EROs, making it clear that applications submitted in Form 18 by eligible graduates should not be rejected merely because the applicant has not furnished a voter ID card number or its details. The move is aimed at ensuring that eligible graduates are not inconvenienced during the registration process.

Officials have been asked to follow the prescribed procedure while processing applications for inclusion in the graduates electoral rolls.