CM Revanth Reddy asks Congress leaders to focus on graduates’ MLC polls

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked Congress leaders to take the two upcoming graduates’ MLC elections seriously and ensure that the party secures both the seats.

The chief minister held a meeting with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders at his official residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, Revanth reportedly stressed the need for effective election planning, voter registration, grassroots campaigning and stronger public outreach.

According to sources, the meeting also discussed several other key issues, including drought conditions and power shortages. Revanth reportedly directed the party leaders to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to secure victory in both the graduates’ constituencies.

He emphasised that every stage of the electoral process, from voter enrolment to polling, must be closely monitored. The party leaders were also asked to listen to the people’s grievances and remain accessible to voters throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that Revanth will hold another round of meetings with party leaders at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on October 23.