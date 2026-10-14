CM Revanth Reddy asks Congress leaders to focus on graduates’ MLC polls

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked Congress leaders to take the two upcoming graduates’ MLC elections seriously and ensure that the party secures both the seats.
The chief minister held a meeting with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders at his official residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, Revanth reportedly stressed the need for effective election planning, voter registration, grassroots campaigning and stronger public outreach.
According to sources, the meeting also discussed several other key issues, including drought conditions and power shortages. Revanth reportedly directed the party leaders to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to secure victory in both the graduates’ constituencies.
He emphasised that every stage of the electoral process, from voter enrolment to polling, must be closely monitored. The party leaders were also asked to listen to the people’s grievances and remain accessible to voters throughout the campaign.
Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that Revanth will hold another round of meetings with party leaders at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on October 23.
The chief minister is likely to meet MLAs, MLCs, DCC presidents and constituency in-charges from six districts in two phases. A meeting with leaders from the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts is expected to take place on the morning of October 23.
He will also hold discussions with leaders from the Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam districts in the evening of October 23 or the following day. The proposed meetings are expected to focus on party’s strategies for the graduates’ MLC elections, campaign planning, voter enrolment and coordination among party leaders across the six districts.
Later in the day, Revanth attended an INDIA bloc meeting chaired by AICC president Mallikajrjun Kharge at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
77 coordinators named for voter enrolment drive
Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam and Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates’ MLC elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday appointed MLAs, MLCs, MPs, government advisers and other nominated chairpersons as coordinators for the enrolment of voters in both the constituencies.
While 43 leaders were appointed as coordinators in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, 34 were named as coordinators in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam segment. Mahesh instructed the newly appointed coordinators to consult all the leaders and stakeholders concerned across both the constituencies to ensure that the voter enrolment is carried out effectively.