Four Hyderabad eateries ordered to close down over hygiene violations

HYDERABAD: Four eateries in Hyderabad have been ordered to suspend operations after Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) inspections on Tuesday found unhygienic conditions, including cockroach and rodent infestations, stagnant water and dirty kitchen equipment.

Officials collected 16 food samples from 13 restaurants and canteens across Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Chikkadpally, Hafeezpet and Vengal Rao Nagar over suspected adulteration.

The food safety licences of NR’s Nandini Sudha in Chikkadpally, Sai Darshini and Universal Restaurant in Vengal Rao Nagar, and Harsha Delux Mess in Ameerpet were suspended. Padmasree Canteen at the IACG Hostel Mess was also ordered to shut for allegedly operating without an FSSAI licence and under unhygienic conditions.

7 restaurants to receive showcause notices

Seven teams comprising food safety officers and police personnel conducted the inspections.

Officials also flagged alleged misuse of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) Tatkal licensing provision, with some establishments obtaining licences under the petty retailer category instead of the restaurant category.

Showcause notices will be issued to seven establishments, with further action, including penalties, to be considered based on the violations.