Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau takes suspended NIMS official into custody

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday took suspended Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) additional medical superintendent Nori Lakshmi Bhasker into three-day custody in a disproportionate assets case.

Bhasker was brought from Chanchalguda Central Prison to the ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills. The ACB court in Nampally granted custody on Monday.

The ACB’s Central Investigation Unit is questioning him about the sources of his alleged disproportionate assets, financial transactions and properties held in the names of suspected benamis. Investigators are also examining documents seized during searches at his residence and those of his relatives and associates.

On September 22, the ACB conducted simultaneous searches at around eight locations, including Bhasker’s residence and the houses of relatives and friends. He was arrested the same day and remanded to judicial custody.

The searches reportedly uncovered assets worth around `6.13 crore, though their estimated market value could exceed `100 crore. On September 29, the ACB searched five residences of suspected benamis and recovered unaccounted cash and documents relating to agricultural land and open plots in Hyderabad worth crores of rupees.

The questioning is scheduled to continue until the evening of October 15.