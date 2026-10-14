INDIA bloc plans large-scale protests in Hyderabad, other cities

HYDERABAD: The INDIA bloc has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against alleged “vote theft” after Dasara, with large-scale protests planned across several major cities, including Hyderabad.

According to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the agitation would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns as chief election commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is put on hold. He warned that the movement would not be called off until these demands were met.

Mahesh also stated that the INDIA bloc decided to hold a massive public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, most likely on November 1, followed by marches and protest demonstrations in major cities across the country.

The TPCC chief further stated that the INDIA bloc is also planning large-scale demonstrations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, apart from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. He said a massive rally would be organised in Hyderabad, which is likely to see participation of Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mallu Ravi criticised the restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, asserting that denying people the right to protest was unjustified. He said people were compelled to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar because of mistakes committed by the government. “If one protest site is removed, hundreds of new protest centres would emerge across the country,” he said.