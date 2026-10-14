Lawyers in Telangana condemn Rahul Gandhi’s ‘theatrics’ at apex court

HYDERABAD: Telangana advocates on Tuesday organised a massive protest demonstration condemning what they called “theatrics” by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders at the Supreme Court. They alleged this is a blatant attempt to insult, intimidate and undermine the judiciary.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao also participated in the protest organised near the State High Court Bar Council gate. Protesting advocates raised slogans like “Rahul Gandhi down, down”, “Save Democracy” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Ramchander said that the entire nation is condemning the rally led by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He asserted that the entire legal community is behind Chief Justice of India to protect the Indian judiciary.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders are undermining and questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions. How can Rahul submit a political memorandum to CJI? If he has any grievances, he can file petitions in the court. Congress must understand that the Gandhi Parivar is not above the Constitution,” he said.

“Congress is trying to make people lose faith in the judiciary,” he added.