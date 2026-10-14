'Rahul Gandhi denigrating constitutional institutions': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Opposition is hell-bent on bringing down the government and is denigrating constitutional bodies. “What were the BLAs of their parties doing?” he asked.
Addressing the media in New Delhi, Kishan said, “The Congress is being irresponsible in targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and the RSS chief. Is the onus of victory for the Congress on the Election Commission and the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India? This is the first time pressure is being brought on the CJI by rallying people to the court. Institutions will not run as per the wishes of Rahul Gandhi and foreign forces.”
He wondered why Booth Level Agents of the Congress were not complaining if votes were deleted. “The fact that 2.8 crore citizens had died was made clear by the SIR, 6.3 crore voters had shifted and another one crore had voted at more than one place. Should not such votes be removed?” he asked.
“The Congress should answer why they lost the local body polls held by ballot in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tripura. These polls have nothing to do with the EC and Gyanesh Kumar. The fortunes of the party have been on the wane for the last 15 years. Did they not win even after the SIR exercise in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Ramesh Chennithala himself stated that the exercise had cleansed the electoral rolls,” he said.
The Union minister said that the chief minister is following the path of Rahul Gandhi and is making similar allegations that the votes of BC, SC and ST are being removed. “BJP has won even in seats with an 80 per cent Muslim population in Bengal and Assam,” he added.
The agitation, he stated, being held at the behest of foreign forces to weaken the country economically by causing law and order issues has cost `40,000 crore in foreign investments. The curbs being implemented now were placed keeping in view the ruckus created recently, he said.
On the injury caused to a journalist during a press meet, he stated on X, “As India observes Navratri to celebrate the feminine divine and the Shakti traditions, Rahul Gandhi has assaulted a 3-month pregnant woman journalist in full public view. The harrowing account of the journalist from the hospital shows the insensitive nature of Rahul Gandhi and his team who were shouting slogans to drown her voice. Due to Rahul Gandhi’s actions, the lady journalist Richa was brought to hospital. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of opposition
but behaving like a goonda. He should apologise to all journalists and women of this nation for behaving like a goonda.”