'Rahul Gandhi denigrating constitutional institutions': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Opposition is hell-bent on bringing down the government and is denigrating constitutional bodies. “What were the BLAs of their parties doing?” he asked.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Kishan said, “The Congress is being irresponsible in targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and the RSS chief. Is the onus of victory for the Congress on the Election Commission and the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India? This is the first time pressure is being brought on the CJI by rallying people to the court. Institutions will not run as per the wishes of Rahul Gandhi and foreign forces.”

He wondered why Booth Level Agents of the Congress were not complaining if votes were deleted. “The fact that 2.8 crore citizens had died was made clear by the SIR, 6.3 crore voters had shifted and another one crore had voted at more than one place. Should not such votes be removed?” he asked.

“The Congress should answer why they lost the local body polls held by ballot in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tripura. These polls have nothing to do with the EC and Gyanesh Kumar. The fortunes of the party have been on the wane for the last 15 years. Did they not win even after the SIR exercise in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Ramesh Chennithala himself stated that the exercise had cleansed the electoral rolls,” he said.